Julius Cohen, music in New York











Julius Cohen, a famous Maison of New York directed by the most creative of creative directors.

It is among the most renowned design studios of jewelry in America. Based in New York, Julius Cohen started with designing jewelry directly to individual private clients. In short, particularly valuable jewelry made for a relatively limited group of fans and well-heeled customers. The founder Julius Cohen, began his career in 1929 when he was 16, for Oscar Heyman & Bros., jewelry company owned by his uncles. There he learned the basics of the trade. He then improves with Harry Winston, another name of New York luxury élite.



In 1956, now an industry expert, has founded its Maison for a select audience of wealthy clients.

One new feature that was introduced is customer service even at home or in the office. For those who are very busy is a nice convenience the jeweler who comes to you at home or at work. Julius Cohen died in 1995, the Maison was continued by his son in law, Leslie Steinweiss, who had joined in 1975 as creative director. And it is not only creative in designing jewelry: Leslie is also a pianist, composer and lyricist. Although the collections that he has designed do not need further poetry. Giulia Netrese
















