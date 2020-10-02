Kataoka essential











The minimal jewels by Yoshinobu Kataoka: pearls, stones and Japanese spirit ♦

In 2011, Yoshinobu Kataoka decided to go ahead alone. The Japanese designer, who graduated from the Faculty of Visual Design of Seika University, Kyoto, left the position of chief designer that he held in the family business and started to create his own, original jewellery. Within a few years, his brand, Kataoka, has gained recognition for its creative designs in pastel colours.

As in the drawings of old Japanese masters such as Hokusai, the tones are muted, even when using bright gems such as tourmaline and tanzanite.

If you like pearl jewelery, Kataoka offers collections with delicate nuances, in which small flowers bloom next to opalescent spheres. The design is simple, without too much volume and concentrating only on what is essential. With 25 years of experience, Yoshinobu Kataoka loves to follow all the stages of jewellery creation, from design to the finished piece. He also does not forget to pay attention to the environment: too much wastage of raw materials in the jewellery industry he says, so the gems he chooses and the way he processes his jewellery are designed to leave minimal impact on the environment. Kataoka jewels are handmade in Tokyo with gems and precious metals, but with provenance from conflict-free countries. Gold is an alloy created to Yoshinobu Kataoka’s unique specifications.















