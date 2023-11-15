The Milanese brand Breil, of the Binda group, opens a new 54 square meter mono-brand store inside the Oriocenter mall, opposite the Orio al Serio international airport (Bergamo). The opening follows, a few months later, that of Carugate, on the outskirts of Milan and integrates the physical distribution on the national territory, represented by authorized retailers and digital through the e-commerce site www.breil.com and the various marketplaces. Also in the Orio Center location, the shop presents a mural painting, in this case created by Iconosaik, a new project by the Italian artist Giovanni Magnoli. The protagonists of the artwork are the characteristic elements of the brand: The claim Don’t touch my Breil and the Manta which represents one of the brand’s flagship watches.



In continuity with the one created by Seacreative at the Carugate store, this work represents the new step of a broader project destined to renew itself and be fueled by ever new and different urban and contemporary creativity and stimuli.

The single-brand store is the place where the Breil universe is expressed in its entirety. For us it is a territory of welcome, involvement and treatment of customers, always at the center of every action. We chose to open in the context of the Oriocenter due to the quality of the offer and the notable turnout of the public, both Italian and international. This shopping Center is a true showcase on the world. This Breil Store, like the one previously opened on the outskirts of Milan, is also characterized by the presence of a unique and original work of art, which celebrates the history of the brand with an eye to the future. Marialba Consoli, Marketing Manager of Breil



