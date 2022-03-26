









JMG: a small Maison that focuses entirely on design and which can be summed up in one name, José María Goñi. After the mandatory stop caused by the pandemic, the brand has returned to its niche market with a presence in Vicenzaoro. The perfect opportunity, according to the designer, to present the Pentagono collection, which brings together jewels defined by the Maison as pieces with “bold and geometric shapes, full of life and vivid colors”. A description that corresponds to reality. Each jewel is handmade, using only the highest quality materials such as 18-karat gold and vvs1-colored G diamonds. Not only. The brand also stands out for its use of large semi-precious stones, such as amethyst, cut with fancy, unusual shapes. The jewels are unique pieces, intended for those with a passion for jewelry.



José María Goñi is a Franco-Chilean designer who learned the secrets of the trade across the United States, Argentina and France, where he studied jewelry at the Sorbonne, experimented and was inspired. His bio tells that he has always been a lover of fine jewelry, since he was a child, and that his half-French, half-Japanese grandmother Harriete Hou Carrier owned a fabulous collection of jewelry that sparked the imagination of José María as a child. The Maison is based in Bangkok, where the designer creates his new collections, with which he won the 2019 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.