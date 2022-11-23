









Year-end accounts for Amen, the Tuscan fashion jewelery brand headed by Croce del Sud, owner and founder of the Doodle The Original brand and, since January 2021, Guess Jewelery’s agent for Italy. 2022 closes with a positive balance: the brand has gone from a turnover of 1 million 700 thousand euros in 2012, the first year of life of the company founded by Giovanni Licastro, to 15 million in 2021, with a total of 740 thousand pieces sales and an increase in turnover growth of 44% compared to 2020. And for first half 2022 the growing trend is confirmed, with an increase of 17.91% compared to 30 June 2021.



The brand has distribution in Italy plus over 1,500 points of sale including wholesale, Amen store and Shop in Shop, with the contribution of a sales network made up of 15 agents, which represents the flagship of the brand. Furthermore, the brand has begun its international expansion with a directly owned company in Spain, through local distributors in Austria, Canada, Puerto Rico, Bulgaria and Serbia and is entering the market of Portugal and the Philippines. Finally, the brand is involved in important social projects, including partnerships with Telethon and the Ieo-Monzino Foundation.