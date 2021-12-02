









Thomas Sabo is a German manufacturer of affordable jewelery and watches. It was founded in 1984 in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, by Thomas Sabo and is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of jewelery and watches. In short, the brand has been offering collections on an international market for almost 40 years and winter 2021 is no exception. Among the many lines in theme with the cold season, there is no shortage of jewels inspired by the stars, which recall both the Christmas holidays and snow crystals.



The line of jewels with the motif of the stars includes necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings: all with the geometric shape with four or eight points. The jewels are made of 925 sterling silver, in some cases blackened, or with a yellow or pink gold finish. Glass-ceramic and synthetic stones are also applied to the metal, for example inspired by spinel or the classic white or colored cubic zirconia.