Marco Bicego signs UK deal

Marco Bicego is strengthening its presence in the UK with a new retail partnership with Watches of Switzerland Group, the UK’s largest retailer of luxury and high-end watches with an ever-expanding range of jewellery brands. The new partnership marks a significant step in the Veneto brand’s growth and international expansion.

The opportunity to expand into the UK with an established and prestigious player like Watches of Switzerland Group is an exciting step for our brand. The interest and enthusiasm for our brand continues to grow, and increasing our global presence through this new partnership was a natural progression in our growth journey. Watches of Switzerland Group appreciates the unique and distinctive design that characterises our jewellery, and just like us, they are committed to building an exclusive experience for their customers. We are optimistic about the future successes that we will achieve together thanks to this partnership.
Marco Bicego, founder and creative director of the brand

With this agreement, Marco Bicego jewellery will be housed in ten of the Group’s multi-brand showrooms under the Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths brands in prestigious and highly visible locations mainly in shopping centres, in cities such as Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Glasgow, as well as online. Over the coming months, the presence of the Marco Bicego brand will be extended to four further showrooms.

This is an exciting addition to our jewellery offering. Our Group is renowned for its excellent watch brands, and we are now delighted to be able to offer Marco Bicego among our fine jewellery brands. An established and well-positioned brand, innovative and creative, with a strong component of artisanal savoir-faire that our customers will certainly appreciate. Our Goldsmiths and Mappin & Webb showrooms are the perfect setting to best present this Italian brand, strong in its extraordinary tradition of craftsmanship and a distinctive and recognisable style. We are confident that, thanks also to our highly qualified sales staff, we will be able to introduce the brand to our customers and support its growth in the market.
Craig Bolton, President of Watches of Switzerland Group

