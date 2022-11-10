









To say that Vicenzaoro wants to transform itself into a new Baselworld would be wrong. But it is certain that the company organizing the most important jewelry event, Italian Exhibition Group, is thinking of expanding the business space. This is indicated by the decision to create a new area, called Time with not excessive originality, dedicated to watchmaking. To tell the truth, Vicenzaoro had already added a mezzanine to the space reserved for jewelry for a couple of years, where Vo Vintage was held, a space for watchmaking open to the public, with most of them a few vintage jewelry dealers.



After this taste, therefore, the new community dedicated to contemporary watchmaking and its supply chain is enriched, but in a B2B version. The debut is scheduled at the same time as Vicenzaoro, from 20 to 24 January 2023, again in the premises of Fiera Vicenza. The main buyers and operators of international and Italian distribution will be present, a selection of brands such as Edox, U-Boat, GaGà Milano, Locman, independent brands, a collective of Swiss brands curated by Swiss Creative Lab and a selection of Italian and micro-brands. high potential start-up by Watches of Italy. The Time space will also host after-sales components, accessories, tools and services companies, such as Oisa 1937 and Bergeon. VO Vintage, however, does not retire and is always open to the public.In short, Ieg wants to create a high-level event dedicated to watchmaking. To convince operators, the company recalls that in the last edition of Vicenzaoro, in September, arrivals from abroad recorded an increase of 10% compared to 2019 and represent more than half of the total attendance (51%), with buyers from 124 countries.