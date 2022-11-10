









The firmament, that is the celestial vault – A romantic term to describe what for adtronomists is simply the stellar space. It is also the name used by Crieri for a collection that is inspired by the stars, but with the aim of creating jewels capable of symbolizing a piece of the night sky. The Firmamento collection consists of necklaces, bracelets and rings in the tennis style, which is the specialty of the Piedmontese Maison. The tennis motif, however, is reinterpreted with 18-karat white, pink or burnished gold. The stars that shine are white (on white gold), brown (on pink gold) or black (for burnished gold jewelry) diamonds.



The diamonds are set on the tennis surface by alternating higher carat, brilliant cut gems with other smaller diamonds. The bracelets are available in variants from one to seven strands, in a white gold version with white diamonds, in a pink gold version with brown and white diamonds and in a burnished gold version with contrasting black and white diamonds. The collection includes rings with three, five or seven threads, also in this case with the combination of the color of gold and diamonds. And to admire this firmament, no telescope is needed.