In the new age with Ark











Ann Korman, designer of Los Angeles among jewelry and Indian mysticism with her brand Ark ♦ ︎

Take journalism, yoga and jewelry: mix it up and add oriental spirituality. Then, free your creativity. This is how Ark, the jewelery brand founded by Ann Korman in Los Angeles, was born. A story that has, precisely, these starting points: the designer, who has worked for many newspapers of the Condé Nast group, has made a trip to India. And it was his spiritual guru who incited her to follow her destiny, that is, her passions. Three years later, Ann launched her jewelery line, November 2016. Two years later she is already on sale at Moda Operandi. The guru, it seems, was right.



Design has always been the ball of Ann Korman: after graduating in painting at Cornell University, she won the Master in Fine Arts, worked in art galleries in New York and, finally, as a fashion editor for some magazines. At the same time, she set out on the path of meditation, yoga and, as if that was not enough, she studied gemology and yoga, Kabbalah and nutrition, Hinduism and goldsmith arts. The result of this new age mix are the jewels of her collections, some of which you see on this page, which at least partially reflect the collection of her passions. Lavinia Andorno















