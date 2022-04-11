









In Florence, four centuries ago, Galileo Galilei used the first telescope to discover that the planet Jupiter has satellites. Now, always from Florence, eyes are on Saturn. It is not, however, a research of astronomy, but a collection of jewels. Saturn rings, necklaces and earrings are one of the latest works by Ponte Vecchio Firenze, a company founded by Ugo Calà, who as a boy helped his father in the barber’s shop near the famous Florentine bridge. A place that, for centuries, has hosted goldsmith shops, where the young apprentice took his first steps.



Ponte Vecchio Firenze, however, does not want to simply re-propose the Florentine goldsmith tradition, even if it uses ancient techniques such as crimping, that is a tunnel invented by Benvenuto Cellini to give more light to the stones. The Maison, under the creative direction of Valentina Callo, intends to add a more fashionable style, as evidenced by the Saturno collection, made of gold, diamonds of various colors and stones such as rubies and sapphires. The elliptical shape, which recalls the famous rings of the planet, have a modern aesthetic, without neglecting the manufacturing quality.