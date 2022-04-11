









The idea worked. The report of Haute Jewels Geneva, which was held at the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva in conjunction with Watch & Wonders in the Swiss city on Lake Geneva, had a positive response. The event was attended by 18 big names in jewelry: Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Sutra, Bayco, Eto Maria, Stenzhorn, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Gorgoglione, Hans D. Krieger, Leo Pizzo, Verdi, Annamaria Cammilli , Barakà and Sicis.



The 2022 edition of Haute Jewels Geneva was an unequivocal success. We believe the triumph of this show marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the jewelry industry. Smaller commercial events composed of like-minded brands can offer a more focused, more enjoyable and beneficial luxury experience for both brands and visitors. We look forward to the 2023 edition of Haute Jewels Geneva.

Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London and Event Founder

The success of the “mini Baselword” is also due to the selection of brands and the atmosphere offered by the location. In the same hotel, although outside the Haute Jewels Geneva, there were also two other brands: Piero Milano and Dolce & Gabbana, an aspect that has probably contributed to attracting visitors.