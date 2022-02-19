









New jewels from Bronzallure, Milor’s Milanese brand of made in Italy jewelry. Among the latest innovations is the Altissima collection, which includes a series of jewels made with the 18-karat rose gold plated Golden Rose alloy with the addition of cubic zirconia or black spinels. The collection includes rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces made with the pavé technique or in a tennis style. Prices are low thanks to the special yield of the alloy patented in 2015 by the Maison, Golden Rose.



It is a bronze ennobled alloy, particularly suitable for use in the goldsmith, jewelery or costume jewelery industry. Developed with the expertise of the University of Padua, this alloy, according to the patent, “allows for an improvement in the characteristics and final results of the finished product”. The alloy is mainly composed of copper (over 90%), to which up to 8-9% tin is added: a metal that adds good mechanical characteristics and great resistance to corrosion. About 3%, on the other hand, is silver. The metal is then plated with 18-karat gold.