









Four years later the dreams have multiplied. On the other hand, the jeweler and expert in fine watchmaking Ben Rocco has always thought big. And so his creature, Dreamboule, widened the horizon. For those unfamiliar with it, Dreamboule is a unique case in the world of jewelry. The Milanese Maison was born, in fact, offering incredible rings made with refined technology, acquired thanks to the experience in the manufacture of classy watches. For this reason the Dreamboule collections are made in Switzerland.



The main feature of the jewels is to enclose small precious worlds under a bubble in sapphire glass, very resistant and which maintains an exact image distortion index. Under this bubble, which as an idea is somewhat reminiscent of those glass spheres that contain landscapes or figures that overturn to make an artificial snow fall inside. In the case of Dreamboule, however, the result is as refined as it is precious. The jewels are in gold, with diamonds and sapphires. And instead of artificial snow, they float inside the tiny flakes of gold. A work that combines the craftsmanship of the jewel, with Swiss precision in the realization.



Over time, the jewels have also evolved. In addition to the rings, now the precious bubbles also accompany bracelets, or are transformed into pendants. Not only that: Ben Rocco has diversified the offer, which now includes four different sizes of diameter, to adapt to different body (and wallet) sizes. The measures are defined with Bubble Line (16 mm diameter), Classic Line (20 or 28 mm), E Superb Line (36 mm). Each line has its own characteristics. For example, Classic Line includes rings made of 18-karat gold, with 98 precious stones (1.59 carats).

















