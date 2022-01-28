









There is no denying it: anyone (or almost anyone) would love to be a sex bomb. In short, everyone would like to have an irresistible charm, and maybe be protagonists of the fantasies of others. Better if of a person we like. To achieve the result now you can resort to jewelry. Ness1, the new Italian brand of unconventional jewelry, with particular attention to contemporary addictions (the first collection was called Drug), launches the Sex Bomb collection, defined as “liberating, joyful and irreverent homage to an essential component of life”.



Beyond the provocative and playful component, the Sex Bomb collection is composed of pendants in 18 and 9 carat white, yellow and pink gold, and diamonds. One pendant, for example, is in the shape of a hand grenade with the inscription Sex Bomb. Another pendant, Have a Blast is instead shaped like a firecracker. Another, however, has the silhouette of a missile engraved with XXX, letters that indicate adult films. In short, unconventional jewels, but which cannot scandalize. Surprising yes, however.