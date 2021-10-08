









There is also the high Italian jewelery at the 48th edition of the Watch and Jewelery Middle East Show in Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), simultaneously with the opening of Dubai Expo 2020. Among the brands present, in fact, Sicis Jewels has chosen the Emirates to present his collection of unique pieces, which stand out both for the creative style of the designer, Gioia Placuzzi, and for the technique adopted, which combines precious stones and gold with tiny chips of micromosaic, a centuries-old technique that the Atelier of Ravenna (Italy) brought it back to life. Like the Aura Eos ring, inspired by Art Deco, with stylized gold leaves surrounded by diamonds and, in the center, a cabochon rubellite.



Or the Tesserae ring, which features a cushion-cut peridot in the center, surrounded by a diamond border, in addition to the characteristic Sicis micromosaic. Or for the earrings and the Lace ring, made with micromosaic, 18-karat white gold, white and black diamonds and cultured pearls. All pieces that are part of the Sicis high jewelery collections.