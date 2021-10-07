









New valuable customer for Barbara Gianuzzi Comunicazione, a dynamic Milanese company specialized in the watch and jewelery sector. In fact, the company will now take care of the activities of Crieri, a high-end jewelery brand. Barbara Gianuzzi Comunicazione will take care of the press office activity and the development of activities towards the media.



As one of our claims states, we wear diamonds. This describes an approach that belongs deeply to us and that allows us to make our creations unique. We strongly believe in our qualities, which is why we are thrilled to be able to embark on a new communication path aimed above all at the development of storytelling for the press. We have a good story and many topics to develop, for some time we felt the need to give space to the creation of content. For this new course we have chosen the Barbara Gianuzzi Comunicazione studio, in the belief that the agency’s sensitivity and experience in the sector will be of great support in enhancing the company’s DNA.

Michela Saracino, general manager of Crieri

Born in Valenza, a symbolic place of Italian goldsmith craftsmanship and creativity, Crieri has developed a unique specialization in the production of tennis bracelets, to which it has joined several other lines such as Allure, Ritmo and Pura. Among the most recent launches, the Bogotà collection, devoted entirely to the enhancement of splendid Colombian emeralds through jewels that each represent a unique creation, as unique is every single intense green colored stone that characterizes them.

In a multifaceted market such as that of jewelry, communication represents a fundamental element of distinction. We are proud to start this new path alongside Crieri to give voice to collections and corporate themes with a multi-channel approach and above all with great proactivity.

Barbara Gianuzzi

The agency will deal with Crieri and the Poesia brand, just launched by the company, inspired by the most current trends translated into must-have accessories through gold and diamonds and a touch of romance.