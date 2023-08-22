Anello in oro rosa con zaffiro rosa taglio navette e diamanti
Rose gold ring with navette-cut pink sapphire and diamonds

Giorgio B, a new Bulgari in the jewellery

His name is Bulgari, he designs and creates fine jewelry. But not for the Italian brand that has become part of the Lvmh group. However, Giorgio Bulgari is part of the family of Roman jewelers, great-grandson of the founder Sotirio Bulgari and son of Gianni Bulgari. He has recently decided to put his ability and creativity to good use, which is part of his DNA. He works in Geneva and has launched his own jewelery brand, Giorgio B, because with the sale of the family business to the Parisian giant he cannot use the Bulgari surname. But it is not a sudden decision. Before presenting his Maison, Giorgio Bulgari has a profitable career as a jewelry designer behind him: since 2017 he has been creating unique pieces dedicated to a limited clientele.

Anello con topazio di 29 carati su oro bianco, diamanti e smalto azzurro
Ring with 29-carat topaz on white gold, diamonds and light blue enamel

However, high jewelery was not his first love. The jeweler born in New York and raised in Rome, studied art and advertising at Boston University, then worked in the world of finance before joining his father, who had founded a watch company in Switzerland. Giorgio Bulgari’s curriculum also includes an experience in Ferragamo in 2011, and the role of creative director of Marina B, a brand founded by his aunt Marina Bulgari and now owned by Guy Bedarida. The jewels, unique pieces, under the Giorgio B brand aim at an audience that loves innovation and colours, as is the family tradition. Rose gold and even large stones are the designer’s favorite materials.

Anello asimmetrico in oro rosa e malachite
Asymmetric ring in rose gold and malachite
Giorgio Bulgari
Giorgio Bulgari
Anello con zaffiri naturali arcobaleno
Natural rainbow sapphire ring
Anello in oro rosa con rubino e diamanti taglio vecchia miniera
Rose gold ring with ruby and old mine cut diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

A Link necklaces
Previous Story

The A.Link’s diamonds

Latest from Showroom

Anello con zaffiro di Ceylon su oro bianco e diamanti

Marei’s mix art

Angie Marei, designer born in New York from an Egyptian-Dominican family. The designer has a degree

Tourmaline Neon BlueGreen, Platinum Ring, Diamond, Garnet, Spinel

The palette of Campbellian

Fabulous stones, strong colors, magical combinations: here are the jewels of Bella Campbellian, specialist in unusual