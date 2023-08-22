Giorgio B, a new Bulgari in the jewellery

His name is Bulgari, he designs and creates fine jewelry. But not for the Italian brand that has become part of the Lvmh group. However, Giorgio Bulgari is part of the family of Roman jewelers, great-grandson of the founder Sotirio Bulgari and son of Gianni Bulgari. He has recently decided to put his ability and creativity to good use, which is part of his DNA. He works in Geneva and has launched his own jewelery brand, Giorgio B, because with the sale of the family business to the Parisian giant he cannot use the Bulgari surname. But it is not a sudden decision. Before presenting his Maison, Giorgio Bulgari has a profitable career as a jewelry designer behind him: since 2017 he has been creating unique pieces dedicated to a limited clientele.



However, high jewelery was not his first love. The jeweler born in New York and raised in Rome, studied art and advertising at Boston University, then worked in the world of finance before joining his father, who had founded a watch company in Switzerland. Giorgio Bulgari’s curriculum also includes an experience in Ferragamo in 2011, and the role of creative director of Marina B , a brand founded by his aunt Marina Bulgari and now owned by Guy Bedarida. The jewels, unique pieces, under the Giorgio B brand aim at an audience that loves innovation and colours, as is the family tradition. Rose gold and even large stones are the designer’s favorite materials.