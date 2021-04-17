Hearts and chains with OpsObjects Luxury











The OpsObjects Luxury collection in spring-summer 2021 version expands with the Big Love line. The large refers to the classic heart shape, which accompanies necklaces, bracelets and earrings. In this case the heart is outlined with a profile of small spheres of enamel or metal. Furthermore, the heart is connected to large chains with round links. The collection includes a choker and a necklace in golden brass with white enamel. The choker is available in versions with a golden or rhodium-plated chain, two different shades of metal placed in contrast with the central heart.



Each necklace is adjustable in size and has a heart with the Ops! Logo in the center. Prices: the earrings are offered at 99 euros, the bracelet at 79 euros and the necklace at 119 euros. The OpsObjects Luxury collection, in brass with a 24-karat gold finish, was born in 2020, ten years after the brand’s debut and also includes silver-plated rings, which can be combined with watches from the Ops! Watches line.