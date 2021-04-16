The chain becomes Libera with Nanis











It is a historical moment in which, finally, the woman conquers more spaces, she feels freer. There is still a long way to go, we agree, but the desire for freedom of the female gender is much more widespread and taken into consideration. Even from jewellers. For this Laura Bicego, creative mind of Nanis, launches the Libera (a free woman) collection. As if to symbolize desire, but also the need to break obsolete patterns, prejudices, discrimination, the collection is based on the concept of chain. But on the contrary.



When you think of the chain, you always think of something rigid, which limits you.

Laura Bicego

For this reason, Nanis uses the chain, symbolically, to transform an object of constraint into an ornament that uses the style of the Maison. The 18-karat gold elements of the chain are engraved by hand, with subtle burin scratches: the typical Nanis process, to which lines of small diamonds are added. This way the metal has a soft appearance and softly reflects the light.thanks to the design also the closure of the necklaces that becomes almost invisible, perfectly harmonized with the design of the jewels. Invisible, but fundamental because it opens to countless possibilities of interpretation. The necklaces, in fact, can be combined with bracelets, which are also available in models with a more classic or more irregular mesh, completely transforming the jewels. The same goes for the pendants, which offer different combinations.The innovative design also involves the rings that move between the fingers, with harmonious curves, or with a rock touch, as in the case of the ring to be worn on the middle and ring fingers together. The collection also includes earrings in three sizes: small, medium and large, designed to be worn alone or together. Because, of course, the interpretation of this line of jewelry is absolutely free.