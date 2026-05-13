Exhibitor numbers grew, visitor numbers remained stable.

Oroarezzo 2026, the 45th edition, closed with a 6% increase in international attendance and 110 countries attending the fair (a 10% increase over the previous edition), while overall attendance was in line with 2025, “despite the complex international context.” There were 350 exhibiting companies, 84% of which were Italian. The final figures for the fair, organized by Italian Exhibition Group, also show 364 foreign buyers in delegations from 59 countries, thanks to collaboration with ICE (Italian Trade Agency) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These figures were joined by those from Italy (over one hundred buyers hosted) and other markets. The United States and the Middle East, the main outlets for national exports in the sector, were present. Among the most represented markets were Turkey, Poland, and Spain, as well as a presence from African countries such as Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and South Africa. South America, Asia, and Oceania are also growing.



The first edition of the international congress The Global Outlook 2026 was also held with Oroarezzo. The next opportunity for discussion for the goldsmith community will be the VI Italian Jewellery Summit in December 2026, while Oroarezzo will hold its 46th edition in May 2027.

