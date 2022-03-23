









Sicis Jewels, an Italian jewelry brand specializing in the micro mosaic technique, definitely focuses on foreign markets. This is confirmed by two initiatives: participation in the limited club of exhibitors at Haute Jewels in Geneva (30 March-5 April 2022), and at the Watch & Jewelery Middle East Show (23-27 March) in Sharjah (United Arab Emirates). Not only. The Maison directed by Gioia Placuzzi is also active with exclusive events. Like the gala dinner organized in collaboration with Farfetch in Dubai, which saw the participation of 25 guests selected among the special customers of the marketplace.



The event follows the launch of the Sicis Jewels collections on the platform, which took place last December. After dinner it was the turn of a cocktail organized in the AlFardan Jewelery boutique inside the Dubai Mall, hosted by Madame Ghada Al Fardan, where the deputy director of the Ice (Italian organization for exports) Maria Martorelli and celebrities spoke of Arab TV like presenter Lojain Omran. Events that signal the strong presence of Sicis in the Gulf, which began 30 years ago with the first major international projects of artistic mosaic (of the decorative mosaic company to which the jewelry division is part) and gradually consolidated over time.



