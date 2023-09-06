Swarovski launches jewelry with laboratory diamonds

But wasn’t Swarovski a company that produces crystals? Yes, but not only. Now the Austrian brand also designs, manufactures and sells jewelry with diamonds created in the laboratory. A collection with synthetic diamonds has already been sold in the United States and Canada. But now the Swarovski Created Diamonds line will be available in all flagship stores and shops in Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. In short, almost everywhere. The new global collection is called Galaxy.



The jewels were designed by creative director Giovanna Engelbert with a launch combined with the opening of the new Swarovski flagship store on Fifth Avenue, in New York. The laboratory diamonds, as a greater guarantee for the customer, are certified by the GIA of New York, which will classify the quality of the stones according to the criteria used for natural diamonds, i.e. according to the 4Cs relating to cut, colour, purity and carat weight . Swarovski, according to plans, aims to grow in the jewelry segment with collections that use lab grown diamonds, a path started a year ago by Pandora, while the Austrian house has already proposed its first jewels with synthetic stones in 2016, but on the B2B market.