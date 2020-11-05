Harry Potter and the Pandora’s hallows











The collection by Pandora inspired by the adventures of Harry Potter for bracelet and necklace is always richer.

From the world of Disney to that of Hogwarts, the most famous school of magic in the world. Pandora gets on the train of Warner Bros., the production house of the eight films inspired by the books that tell the adventures of Harry Potter. Pandora has created a collection full of magic with jewels inspired by the magician series resulting from the imagination of JK Rowling. It is unlikely, however, that charms inspired by Harry Potter characters, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, wands and special potions can transform muggles (i.e. people without magical powers) into wizards and witches capable of spells and sorcery. But fans of the magical saga will be happy all the same.



The collection is inspired by the wizarding world and the houses of Hogwarts, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, but has charms with the time turner, the pendant that reproduces the icon of the Deathly Hallows, the Sorting Hat, Dobby and, of course, Harry, Ron and Hermione. They can also be worn without a magic wand.



















