Joan Collins jewels for sale











Do you remember Joan Collins? Today she is 87 years old, but she has been one of the sex symbols of Hollywood cinema, even if in reality she is British, Londoner. In addition to starring in numerous films, Joan Collins owes her fame to a long-running television series, Dinasty, which raged in the 1980s. Her career is not in dispute, but now the actress is selling her most precious jewels, which will be auctioned in London by Bonhams on 12 November. An opportunity for jewelry lovers, but also for those who collect objects related to celebrities.



The jewels at auction are worthy of the character of Alexis Colby played in Dynasty by Joan Collins, the vengeful ex-wife of the tycoon Blake Carrington. One of the most precious jewels on sale, in fact, is a diamond necklace purchased in 1985, during the heyday of the series. Perhaps to make people forget the evil TV personality, part of the proceeds from the sale of the jewelry will go to The Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, a charity that cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families. of which Collins is patron.

















