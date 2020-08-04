Gucci roars with Lion Head collection











With Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, the jewelery collections of the Italian brand have also been renewed. The latest work is called Lion Head and takes up the motif of the king of the forest, already present in past Gucci collections. This time, however, instead of crystals the lion died real semi-precious stones, such as peridot and aquamarine. In addition, Gucci joined the Lion’s Share Fund in February 2020, an initiative that raises funds for the protection of nature around the world. The goal is ambitious: the fund wants to raise over $ 100 million a year over the next five years.



Money that serves, for example, to improve the radio communication systems of the forest rangers of the Niassa national reserve in Mozambique for wildlife protection actions and to eradicate poaching of elephants. The new jewels in the Lion Head collection are made of 18-carat white and yellow gold and include earrings, necklaces with pendants, rings and bracelets. The head of the lion, which has two diamonds for its eyes, while the colored gems remain embedded in the jaws.

















