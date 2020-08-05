The boot-shaped rings of Maison Margiela











There are many fashion brands that occasionally extend their proposal to jewelry. Usually these are fashion jewelry, that is, undemanding jewelery, as in the case of the Maison Margiela. The founder, the Belgian designer Martin Margiela, is considered a reference name in the field of avant-garde fashion. So even the novelties in jewelry arouse some interest. For example, Maison Margiela recently proposed a series of unisex jewels that recall one of the iconic products of the brand: the Tabi boots.



Presented in 1989, these boots slip on like gloves that separate the toes into two parts. Inspired by this item of clothing are the sterling silver rings, also available in a gold-plated version, which stand out for the slit inspired by Tabi boots. The rings are made in Italy and can be purchased online at a price of around $ 340. But, in addition to these unisex accessories, Maison Margiela also offers less whimsical jewels dedicated specifically to the female audience.















