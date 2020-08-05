ANELLI, Argento, vetrina — August 5, 2020 at 4:00 am

The boot-shaped rings of Maison Margiela




There are many fashion brands that occasionally extend their proposal to jewelry. Usually these are fashion jewelry, that is, undemanding jewelery, as in the case of the Maison Margiela. The founder, the Belgian designer Martin Margiela, is considered a reference name in the field of avant-garde fashion. So even the novelties in jewelry arouse some interest. For example, Maison Margiela recently proposed a series of unisex jewels that recall one of the iconic products of the brand: the Tabi boots.

Anello Tabi in versione dorata
Anello Tabi in versione dorata

Presented in 1989, these boots slip on like gloves that separate the toes into two parts. Inspired by this item of clothing are the sterling silver rings, also available in a gold-plated version, which stand out for the slit inspired by Tabi boots. The rings are made in Italy and can be purchased online at a price of around $ 340. But, in addition to these unisex accessories, Maison Margiela also offers less whimsical jewels dedicated specifically to the female audience.

Anello in argento Tabi
Anello in argento Tabi
Anello in argento e cristallo
Anello in argento e cristallo
Orecchini in ottone dorato
Orecchini in ottone dorato

Orecchino in argento
Orecchino in argento







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *