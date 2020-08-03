news, — August 3, 2020 at 7:00 pm

The jewels of King Farouk of Egypt




It was thought lost and, instead, years ago the treasure of King Farouk of Egypt was found in the vault of an Egyptian bank: it is 265 jewels including a 44 carat diamond, which is believed be the third largest in the world. Farouk I of Egypt (Cairo 1920 – Rome, March 18, 1965), was the tenth sovereign of the Mehmet Ali dynasty and the penultimate King of Egypt. His reign ended due to the coup d’état of the military led by Nasser, following which the sovereign was forced to abdicate the throne in favor of the newborn son Ahmad Fuʾād. Exiled, Farouk died in Italy in 1965. Many articles have been written about the eventful life of the sovereign, protagonist of the Dolce Vita, and of his secret jewelry collection. Few, however, lingered on the jewelry collection, until someone was put up for sale by auction houses.

Spilla di Van Cleef & Arpels venduta da Sotheby's: faceva parte del tesoro di re Farouk
Many jewels are exhibited in the Royal Jewelry Museum in Alexandria, which is located in what was the home of King Farouk’s sister, Fatima. These are about 246 objects accumulated by the Muhammed Ali dynasty, then confiscated by the Egyptian authorities at the end of the monarchy. Not all, however, given that two years ago Sotheby’s put on sale three jewels belonging to the king, including a brooch by Van Cleef & Arpels, the favorite brand of Princess Fawzia, another sister of Farouk. For example, in 1939, for her marriage to the crown prince of Iran, Princess Fawzia wore a van Cleef & Arpels diamond and platinum tiara. And other bracelets and choker of platinum and diamonds belonged to Farouk’s mother, Queen Nazli, wife of King Fuad I.
Collana di Boucheron indossata dalla moglie di Farouk il giorno del suo matrimonio. Ha diamanti per 34,6 carati
For example, a diamond necklace that supports a flexible sunburst-shaped breastplate, centered on a round stone weighing about 6 carats, set with 118 round diamonds larger than the weight of about 134 carats, accentuated by smaller round diamonds than the weighing about 27 carats, completed by diamond baguettes weighing about 50 carats, was sold for 4.3 million dollars three years ago by Sotheby’s. It is this is just one of the jewels that are part of the treasure accumulated by the Muhammed Ali dynasty, which has reigned uninterruptedly in Egypt for over a century and a half.
Collana in platino e diamanti di Van Cleef & Arpels, circa 1939. È composta da oltre 600 diamanti rotondi e baguette: apparteneva alla madre di Faouk, regina Nazli
La collana di Van Cleef & Arpels
La collana di diamanti indossata dalla regina Nazli
Tiara con pavone e fiori di loto della principessa Farida, indossata per il matrimonio con re Farouk. In cima c’è un diamante a forma di cuore di circa 4 carati
Collana di diamanti e platino del tesoro di re Farouk, indossata dalla prima moglie Farida
Re Farouk d'Egitto
Farouk e Farida il giorno del matrimonio
Il diadema del matrimonio fu un regalo della regina madre Nazli. Il collier da 114 diamanti per 346 carati, invece fu commissionato da Farouk a Boucheron come regalo per la sposa
