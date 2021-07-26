









Damiani opens a new Rocca boutique inside Milan’s Malpensa airport. The brand, which distributes jewelery creations, watches and design objects, has inaugurated a new space, which took the place of the one opened in 2015. The boutique is located in the Piazza del Lusso, in the boarding area B of Terminal 1 and it hosts two shop-in-shops of the Rolex and Damiani brands.



This new strategic opening at Malpensa airport represents a further step in the development of Rocca at a national and international level: in addition to consolidating the bond of trust that has binded us to Italian enthusiasts for generations, we want to look more and more to international customers. The excellence of the products offered in the jewelery and watches segments, the widespread distribution on the territory, the high training of our staff and an assistance service with attention to the smallest details are the key elements that allow Rocca to continue to grow and look to the future. with great positivity.

Giorgio Grassi Damiani, managing director of Rocca 1794 and vice president of the Damiani Group

The new space, much larger and more structured than the previous one, is characterized by delicate color combinations and fine furnishings with attention to the smallest details. Inside the store, travelers and enthusiasts are assisted by highly specialized staff: the training of sales staff is one of Rocca’s strengths, which helps to determine the level of prestige of the service offered.