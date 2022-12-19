









The ancients believed that the universe was made up of celestial spheres. In the Ptolemaic system the sky was composed of spherical layers, like a kind of onion: the stars and planets, according to this simple image, were fixed on spheres similar to orbits, of different sizes, located one inside the other, with in the center the Earth. It is not so, as we know, we are just a speck of dust in the cosmos, but the concept of the sphere continues to fascinate humanity for its perfection. It is therefore not strange that jewelers such as Giovanni Raspini put the shape of the sphere at the center for some collections.



As in the case of the Boules line, which includes four choker necklaces with a pendant in the shape of a small empty silver sphere inside. The four decorative motifs of the sphere have a name: Perlage, Intrecci, Margherite and Stelle. The same motifs are also used for the pairs of ear studs.















