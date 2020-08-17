The special diamonds of Jean Dousset











Granddaughter of Louis Cartier, he worked by Caumet and Boucheron: to Jean Dousset does not lack credentials … ♦

Good blood does not lie, according to an old proverb: it is confirmed by Jean Dousset, great-grandson of Louis Cartier, and now the owner of a brand that bears his name. His jewels could not betray the family traditions. On the other hand, the curriculum of the designer is very respectable. He began his career began by Chaumet, then continued by Boucheron, where it was led by Alain Boucheron in person.



In 1999 he passed under the banner of Van Cleef & Arpels, as international director for the events of fine jewelry. Eventually, though, he decided to capitalize on its experience and set up her own fashion house. Its philosophy is the pursuit of quality, but in a smart way. A place of honor is occupied by diamonds: “Most jewelers focus exclusively on 4C, simply because it is the kind of knowledge base that consumers can understand,” he says. “The 4C are the guidelines for the diamond trade, which have been developed to judge the rarity of stone and so its price … But do not talk about the beauty of a stone, nor of its charm! While several diamonds have identical 4C, as shown on their certificate GIA, and the same price, when viewed next to each other will be unequaled in terms of beauty. A diamond will always be more desirable than others. And it is the stone that we’re looking for. ”



The workmanship of a diamond, the relationship between color and cut are the terms of choice. And the result is definitely of a high standard, as these jewels testify. As demonstrated by one of the Maison’s most important pieces, Margaret, ring with a D Color, Flawless and Type IIa diamond, 5 carat, oval cut. Margaret is one of only seven diamonds with an original raw weight of 192.96 carats. It took 76 hours to cut this stone to perfection. The ring was created in two shades of metal: an eternity set in 18k rose gold and platinum tips to preserve the exceptional brightness of the center stone.

















