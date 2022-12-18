









The ten most common mistakes when wearing a jewel. Here’s how to avoid mistakes when wearing a ring, necklace, earrings or bracelet ♦ ︎

The world is full of people who give advice on what needs to be done. This also applies to jewelry. On the other hand, it is rarer that there are those who tell you what not to do. In short, somebody which offers suggestions to avoid the worst mistakes.

But the truth is that it is very easy to go wrong when choosing a jewel to wear. Especially if that day you want to change a little, do something different, surprise who you are about to meet. Here, then, are the mistakes you should not make when choosing a wearable jewel.

1 Don’t mix the styles too much

The mix of very different jewels is fashionable. It adds a young, informal, light-hearted air. Ok, but you have to know how to do it. And, moreover, not all the different jewels among them are fine when they are worn. Each jewel has its own outfit. Before combining an expensive branded gold ring and a bijoux with crystals instead of precious stones, think twice. Moreover, a mix of different jewels can squeak with your dress. A very precious necklace can clash on T-shirt and jeans. Just as a cheap necklace does not suit a signed evening dress.

2 Don’t wear too many jewels

The temptation to exaggerate is the worst enemy to defeat. Wear a jewel because it enhances you, makes you more visible, attracts glances. But if you wear too many of them together you will get the opposite effect. Many jewels can cancel each other out: better to choose a few, but beautiful. Do you want to point out your hands? So better to give up on bracelets that are too demanding, large or colorful if you have a big ring. Do you prefer to note the necklace strategically placed on the neckline? In this case avoid large earrings.

3 No rattling jewels

You probably don’t live in the desert. This is why wearing jewelry that clinks every time you move your foot or arm is not pleasant for those around you: they are forced to hear your noise. It’s irritating. In an office, then, it could also raise a revolt.

4 Coordinate the enamel and ring

Few people think about it, and instead it is fundamental: if you wear a ring with a colored stone, maybe a large one, make sure it is compatible with the color of your nail polish. The only stone that goes well with everything is the colorless diamond, or zircon.

5 A party or office?

Don’t wear a diamond necklace to go to the office, it’s fine for the evening. A pair of sober gold earrings are best suited for a business meeting. A small pin is enough if you are about to attend a funeral … There are jewels for every occasion, but not all occasions are suitable for all jewels.

6 Don’t forget the manicure

You have a beautiful ring, but your fingernails are ruined. It does not work this way. A ring catches the eye on the hands: don’t forget to make them nice and neat. Otherwise, a ring can cause a boomerang effect.

7 Don’t confuse proportions

The proportions are those of your body and jewels. Do you have small hands? Be careful not to choose rings that are too large (and heavy). Is your neck not as thin as a swan’s? Then too short necklaces will get a bad look for you. Imposing wrists become even larger with a stiff and thick cuff. But the opposite is also true: jewels that are too small can become invisible, worn by a tall and not thin woman. Pay attention to the relationship with fingers, hands, neck and ears before wearing a jewel.

8 Look at bracelets and sleeves

A bracelet enriches the hands and arms look. But it must be coordinated with the dress. For example, a bracelet may disappear from view when worn with a long and wide-sleeved shirt. In contrast, a shirt with tight cuffs can allow bracelets to be seen. About one bracelet at a time or many together? It depends on the size of the jewelry. Thin bracelets can be worn at the same time, as long as they are of the same style and don’t clink too much.

9 Dirty, scratched and …

Do you wash your hair and wear a clean dress when you go to a party? You must have the same care for your jewelry. It is often forgotten that, like leather and cloth for clothing, jewels also get dirty with use. Epidermal fat, dust or occasional dirt can ruin a jewel’s appearance and, in some cases, pose a threat to the quality of stones and metal. Clean your jewels to avoid fogging, remove silver oxidation and if there are any scratches bring the jewels from a goldsmith to make them shiny and polished again.

10 Be attention to the necklace

We have already talked about it, but it is one of the most common mistakes: it is worth repeating the concept. Necklaces are the most visible jewels, those that immediately attract attention. Precisely for this reason it is good to choose the right jewel. There are two aspects to take into account: your body height, and the type of neckline, if there is one. The rules for choosing the right necklace can be found here.













