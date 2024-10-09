Piccola pelletteria Giovanni Raspini
Piccola pelletteria Giovanni Raspini

Giovanni Raspini adds leather to silver

Since a jewel is in contact with the skin, why not use leather to accompany the jewels? The Tuscan brand Giovanni Raspini expands its offer and combines its silver jewels with small leather bags. The new line of small leather goods is distinguished by the color black, which is part of the brand’s color line, which uses silver in natural white, or blackened. The shade is offered in two textures: smooth Pienza full-grain leather and embossed leather.

Ten proposals for each type of leather, ranging from credit card holders, with or without zip, to classic wallets in different versions (vertical, horizontal, with multiple pockets and different sizes). The offer is completed by a pouch and a key ring with a logoed brisé ring in silver. All the new leather products are characterized by a silver element, lost-wax cast and then burnished, which depicts the brand’s logo in miniature, surmounted by the traditional crocodile, the iconic symbol of Giovanni Raspini. The items offered are designed for both men and women and can be purchased through all of the brand’s distribution channels, namely single-brand boutiques, a network of authorized retailers and the official e-commerce site.
