The Margherita Perle collection by Giovanni Raspini uses burnished silver, cast with the lost wax method, and natural pearls, which characterize the name of the jewelry line. The daisy (margherita) is the classic spring flower and the pearls used in this line are freshwater pearls. The collection also marks a stylistic innovation of the Tuscan Maison with the use of the lobster clasp, with a double-faced Margherita decoration in silver, which becomes the protagonist of each jewel.



The pearls, in two sizes, are knotted like those of classic high-end necklaces, a sign that underlines the brand’s artisanal ability and extreme attention to detail. The Margherita clasp, which is also the iconic flower of the brand, is also presented in combination with an oval-link silver chain. The Margherita Perle collection is available in six pieces: three necklaces and three bracelets.

