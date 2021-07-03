









The icons of ancient Egypt and ancient Babylon revive in the jewels of the designer Gil Zohar ♦ ︎

The Bible tells of how in ancient times the Jews fled from Egypt, chased by Pharaoh’s army and led by Moses. But pyramids and sphinxes do not arouse distrust in Gil Zohar, a designer from Tel Aviv who took the style of the ancient Egyptian civilization together with the Babylonian one for his jewels. Her story about her is unusual: she has a degree in Business Administration and History of Art, Criticism and Conservation. You worked as a journalist and stylist in the capital of Israel. But she was dissatisfied. In 2016, while she was making a jewel for herself for fun, the designer became aware of her passion for ancient Egypt and ancient Mesopotamian civilizations.

She added the two passions: the goldsmith’s art and the world of the pharaohs. The result is the small Maison that has her name and that, of course, produces jewels with icons that appear on hieroglyphics, such as sphinxes, bulls and deer. The jewels, undoubtedly original, are in 24-carat gold plated silver and with 4 microns of the thickness (more than most of the platings). Prices start at around one thousand dollars to go up to 3,000. If you too love the world of ancient Egypt, moreover, Gil Zohar also offers statues of about 50 centimeters on the same theme, but in plated bronze. Just like those deprecated by Moses.















