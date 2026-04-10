Florence in Color with Sethi

The Italian brand of an Indian family with a boutique on the city’s Ponte Vecchio.

From Jaipur to Florence, right on one of the city’s most famous landmarks: Ponte Vecchio. Sethi’s story is that of an Indian family with a long tradition in the gem trade and jewelry, beginning in Jaipur, one of the world’s gem capitals. The business began in Italy in 2005 through Kamini, a jewelry manufacturing and trading company. Owner Sumit Sethi, after a career in business, decided to invest in Italy, leveraging all the experience and professionalism he had acquired over the years. He completed a Master’s degree in International Trade at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, considered among the best in Asia for international trade. At the same time, she began studying Italian at the Cultural Institute of the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and attended the University for Foreigners in Perugia in 2000.

After this experience, she worked with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Mumbai from 2002 to 2005, where she was responsible for the goldsmith sector. This experience culminated in the launch of a new high-end jewelry brand: Sethi, with a boutique on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence. The company thus presented itself as a new brand that emphasized the use of colored gemstones, but with a style closer to Western tastes.