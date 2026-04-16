Milanese brand Atelier Vm offers a necklace and bracelet composed of a chain and medallions.

In astronomy, a supernova is a very bright stellar explosion, which causes radiation emission that can briefly surpass that of an entire galaxy. In short, it’s best to stay away. On the other hand, the mini Supernova collection by Atelier VM, a brand founded 25 years ago by designers Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj-Oleari, is completely harmless. It consists of a bracelet and a necklace in 9-karat gold and is designed to sparkle when worn.



Small round medallions alternate on a chain to create necklaces (with eight medallions) and bracelets (five medallions). All jewelry pieces can be personalized with names, initials, symbols, or classic emojis.

