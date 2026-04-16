Bracciale e collana di Atelier Vm
Bracciale e collana di Atelier Vm

A Supernova for Atelier Vm

Milanese brand Atelier Vm offers a necklace and bracelet composed of a chain and medallions.

In astronomy, a supernova is a very bright stellar explosion, which causes radiation emission that can briefly surpass that of an entire galaxy. In short, it’s best to stay away. On the other hand, the mini Supernova collection by Atelier VM, a brand founded 25 years ago by designers Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj-Oleari, is completely harmless. It consists of a bracelet and a necklace in 9-karat gold and is designed to sparkle when worn.

Bracciale Suopernova
Supernova Bracelet

Small round medallions alternate on a chain to create necklaces (with eight medallions) and bracelets (five medallions). All jewelry pieces can be personalized with names, initials, symbols, or classic emojis.
Collana Supernova
Supernova Necklace

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