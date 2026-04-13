The Maison presents the collection and the new images of its communication campaign.

News from Cammilli, the Florentine maison known for its wavy jewelry designs and eight colors of gold. 2026 marks the debut of the MyStar collection, rings, pendants, and earrings featuring a crown of diamonds and a central brilliant, alluding to the brilliance of a star. The stones are set in a concave volume of satin-finished gold in various colors, such as lava black, yellow sunrise, and ice white. A minimalist yet elegant piece, designed for everyday elegance.



Cammilli also presented the images of its new communication campaign. The campaign is structured into four shots, four interpretations of a single creative vision. The images interact with each other in a balance of light, material, and sculptural forms, giving life to an intense and immersive narrative. The shots feature rings from the Cherry Bloom collection, the Divina bracelet, the classic rings from the Dune line, and the Firenze bracelet.

