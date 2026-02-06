The Geneva event dedicated to fine watchmaking, scheduled for April 14-20.

The program for Watches and Wonders Geneva has been announced, returning from April 14-20, 2026. This year, the event reaches a new milestone with the arrival of 11 brands and the expansion of the In The City program, along with the new releases that the brands will present during the event. Open to both industry professionals and the general public, Watches and Wonders Geneva is expected to welcome over 6,000 retailers, 1,600 international journalists, and approximately 15,000 guests from around the world. The previous edition attracted nearly 55,000 visitors from 125 different nationalities.

The program has been designed to transform every day into an event and an experience. A brand new venue on the Quai Général-Guisan will open its doors as part of an exclusive partnership with the Montreux Jazz Festival, which has been invited to create the musical program for the Geneva evenings. The club will showcase emerging talents from the international music scene alongside jazz ensembles from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.



The Watchmaking Village will be located in the Pont de la Machine building. Visitors will find introductory watchmaking workshops, professional opportunities and career paths organized by the Swiss Watch Industry Employers’ Association, and other watchmaking-related initiatives. This venue will become the hub and starting point for guided tours of the city. This year’s iconic Thursday evening will feature a musical performance around the lake, and the Geneva Floral Clock, on the corner of the Jardin Anglais, will be adorned with the colors of Watches and Wonders Geneva.

The LAB enters a new phase with a redesigned space dedicated to innovation and cutting-edge technologies. Approximately 15 new startup projects were selected from 60 applications, based on criteria such as innovation, relevance to the world of watchmaking, sustainability, and social impact. For the third consecutive year, the partnership with ECAL (University of Art and Design Lausanne) continues. Students from the Master of Advanced Studies in Design for Luxury and Craftsmanship will present original installations. Finally, the Wake Up! exhibition will offer a journey through the history and uses of the alarm clock, from the Middle Ages to the present day.



EXHIBITING BRANDS

A. Lange & Söhne, Alpina, Angelus, Armin Strom, Arnold & Son, Artya Geneve, Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Behrens, Bianchet, Bremont, B.R.M Chronographes, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel, Charles Girardier, Charriol, Chopard, Christiaan Van Der Klaauw, Chronoswiss, Corum, Credor, Cyrus Genève, Czapek & Cie, Eberhard & Co., Favre Leuba, Ferdinand Berthoud, Frederique Constant, Genus, Gerald Charles, Grand Seiko, Grönefeld, Hautlence, Hermès, H. Moser & Cie., Hublot, Hyt, Iwc Schaffhausen, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Kross Studio, Laurent Ferrier, L’epee 1839, Louis Moinet, March La.B, Nomos Glashütte, Norqain, Oris, Panerai, Parmigiani Fleurier, Patek Philippe, Pequignet, Piaget, Raymond Weil, Ressence, Roger Dubuis, Rolex, Rudis Sylva, Sinn Spezialuhren, Tag Heuer, Trilobe, Tudor, U-Boat, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Zenith