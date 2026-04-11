Five days dedicated to fine watchmaking in Geneva, with new brands present.

Watches and Wonders Geneva 2026 opens (April 14-20, with the public open on April 18-20, while the other days are reserved for professionals). Last year, a quarter of the tickets sold were purchased by people under 25. The fair is held at the Palaexpo in the Swiss city. The new edition of the event dedicated to fine watchmaking involves 65 brands, including 11 new ones: the number of exhibitors has almost doubled in less than five years. Around 60,000 visitors, 1,700 journalists, over 6,000 retailers are expected, and 50,000 overnight stays have already been booked. Nearly 7,000 people are expected to attend. The focus, of course, is on new watchmaking innovations.



For families, a new area dedicated to Tic Tac has been created, along with children’s workshops, fun activities, and a treasure hunt through the halls. The Lab features 14 projects led by startups and other leading players. The Wake Up! exhibition takes visitors on a journey into the world of alarm clocks.



The brands featured

A.Lange&Söhne, Alpina, Angelus, Armin Strom, Arnold & Son, Artya Geneve, Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Behrens, Bianchet, Bremont, BRM Chronographes, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel, Charles Girardier, Charriol, Chopard, Christiaan Van Der Klaauw, Chronoswiss, Corum, Credor, Cyrus Genève, Czapek & Cie, Eberhard&Co., Favre Leuba, Ferdinand Berthoud, Frederique Constant, Genus, Gerald Charles, Grand Seiko, Grönefeld, Hautlence, Hermès, H.Moser & Cie., Hublot, Iwc Schaffhausen, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Kross Studio, Laurent Ferrier, L’epee 1839, Louis Moinet, March La.B, Nomos Glashütte, Norqain, Oris, Panerai, Parmigiani Fleurier, Patek Philippe, Pequignet, Piaget, Raymond Weil, Ressence, Roger Dubuis, Rolex, Rudis Sylva, Sinn Spezialuhren, TagHeuer, Trilobe, Tudor, U-Boat, Ulysse Nardin, VacheronConstantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Zenith