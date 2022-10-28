









From 3 to 6 November GemGèneve is back, an event at the Palaexpo in the Swiss city centered on gems, vintage jewelery and novelties from jewelery designers. As usual, the two founders and organizers of GemGèneve, Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber, answer some questions about the event.



Ronny Totah, organizer of GemGenève and co-founder of the event

Question. Once again, GemGenève has numerous surprises and discoveries in store for visitors and exhibitors. The show provides a comprehensive overview of jewellery, precious, rare and unique stones, pearls; antique jewellery, and historic and modern creations. What’s your secret?

Ronny Totah. I would like to answer that question by pointing out that there is no secret. We have always explained what we are and what our essence is. And the cultural programme flows from that. We’re a small team but we give it our all. We have Mathieu Dekeukelaire (director di GemGenève) in the team and he’s highly committed to producing this cultural programme. He is constantly seeking out new opportunities and novelties to present during the show and makes it a point of honour to create a first-class cultural programme for each new edition. On the other hand, when people realise that GemGenève is not just a trade show but an event in itself, they want to be associated with it. Some projects come directly to us, as was the case with the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation. And this is actually the reward, or a consequence of our initial aim to set up and event which emphasises culture, youth, training, knowledge transfer and above all, on our passion for the jewellery professions. GemGenève, is a trade show AND an event that has been created from the heart.

Ronny Totah. Don’t I know how to say no? Perhaps I’ll start with that question. I might perhaps find it difficult to say no in many areas, but it’s not that I don’t know how to say no. Since Thomas and I are also exhibitors, when exhibitors come to us with specific requests, we are able to decide whether they make sense or not. Regarding the November edition, I had confirmation that buyers themselves (and not just exhibitors) needed an event like ours at the end of year, and in Europe. That’s one of the reasons why we agreed to their request. And I am pretty sure that we´ve made the right decision! Now, the next question: how often should we hold GemGenève in the future? I can’t answer that. Thomas and I are constantly listening to the market. And we will talk with everyone who participates in the success of a show: buyers, exhibitors, ourselves and our team.



Ronny Totah. GemGenève’s business model is definitely the same as the business model of a wedding planner. The spouses are the exhibitors and buyers (there are clearly two components like there are in a wedding), and we need to meet the needs of this buyer-exhibitor couple. And that is very important because operating like that eliminates all risk. A conventional organiser will need to take a risk: they place a bet, hoping that in the month of April, for instance, an entire profession with which he is not familiar – because show organisers are not familiar with the profession they exhibit – will need a show in Italy or Germany, or somewhere else. He’s therefore going to start organising this exhibition, estimating the number of people who will attend and making reservations. But this is a risk and the organiser must account for a margin to mitigate any costly mistakes being made. With GemGenève, it’s totally different. We don’t need to take that risk because we respond to a demand that’s real and already there. By not taking that risk, we don’t have the financial need to accumulate money in case we make a bad decision or launch an event that won’t meet our expectations. With us, it’s the complete opposite: our response must meet the expectations of exhibitors and buyers. And that’s why we supplement the commercial side of GemGenève with a whole range of (essentially) cultural and educational events. We think that the passion for a show like GemGenève stems essentially from our business model which, as yet, has no equivalent.

Thomas Faerber, co-founder of GemGenève

Question. With the current economic and political situation, how is the gem and jewellery market doing? Are you seeing a slowdown in the economy or an increase in prices for certain materials?

Thomas Faerber. The demand for gemstones and the search for rare, valuable pieces remains very high. Finding a new source of these exquisite gemstones is sometimes a challenge. We are also seeing a sharp rise in prices for small diamonds up to 0.05 carats. One reason for this is the Western sanctions imposed on the mining giant Alrosa, a specialist in small diamonds.

Question. You present some beautiful micromosaic pieces in this edition. What is your favourite piece and why?

Thomas Faerber. Personally, I really like this pendant made of acetate and antique micro-mosaic by Carlotte Angloz X Flab. It is a circular pendant set with an 18th century (dated from around 1790) micro-mosaic of a butterfly in an orange acetate and 18k rose gold frame, suspended from a 18k rose gold chain. The frame was designed by Charlotte Angloz for FLAB, marked FF for Faerber and numbered 33390 (pendant approx. 5.8 x 5.8 cm, chain length approx. 41 cm). My daughter Ida and I were impressed by the high standard of Charlotte Angloz’ work. In order to develop the next generation of young talent, we supported this talented student from the Geneva School of Art and Design (HEAD) to develop and launch her first capsule collection. These unique creations were presented for the first time at GemGenve 2021, on the Faerber-Collection stand.

Thomas Faerber. First of all, as we have chosen high-level exhibitors, whatever the size of their company or their stand, I hope that our professional buyers and collectors will again find the treasures they are looking for before the end of the year. On the other hand, I hope that visitors to GemGenève will be inspired by the discoveries they make on site and that they will once again find themselves amazed by the creativity of the young designers’ exhibited works. I would like to stress that this edition promises to be particularly rich in novelties with a high quality cultural programme. For my part, I am looking forward to discovering the exhibition on Micromosaics and the Fabulous Carl Fabergé exhibition of the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation as well as the stand of the Gem Museum of Singapore. Tay Kunming, the founder of the museum, will present a collection of gemstones and minerals to the public. This will be accompanied by explanations of the different stages of their transformation and will allow the general public to better understand our industry. Finally, I wish all the exhibitors a good and successful GemGenève.

