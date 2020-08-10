The angelic jewels of Lucifer Vir Honestus











Lucifer honest man: who can say such a thing? The answer is: Luna Scamuzzi and her husband Paolo Mandelli, who twenty years ago founded Lucifer Vir Honestus, a jewelry brand that is now sold all over the world, from Milan to Miami, USA. The name of the Maison, better to clarify immediately, is the pseudonym of a goldsmith who lived in the Middle Ages in Milan.



Strange pseudonym, which discovered the designer and her husband, when they were still architecture students. It is thanks to him if this brand exists: as a sign of love, Paolo designed and had rings made for Luna. An initiative that was so popular that it turned into a successful business. The genre of Lucifer Vir Honestus jewelry is that of avant-garde design. Not at all diabolical, but certainly not traditional: rather dense jewels, similar to metal sculptures that sway like tongues of infernal fire. They are actually very flashy shapes, but at the same time easily wearable. Each piece is created by hand using the lost wax technique, all completed within the Milan studio.



Furthermore, demonstrating that behind Lucifer Vir Honestus there is actually an angel, the brand is the first high-end jewelry to be carbon neutral. After calculating the carbon emissions resulting from the creation of a jewel, the Maison compensates those emissions with one or more trees that are planted through the Treedom platform in the world directly by local farmers and bring environmental, social and financial benefits to their communities. Each tree is geo-located and photographed and has its own online profile page where the customer can follow him over the years. Never stop at appearances or be influenced by a name … Giulia Netrese
















