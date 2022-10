Gal Gadot’s open back view, Kim Kardashian’s parabolic curves, Miranda Kerr’s Fort Knox reflections. And, then, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Bruna Marquezine, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Blake Gray, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Noah Beck, Diego Boneta, Amelie Zilber, Giveon, Landon Barker, Adria Arjona, Eileen Gu, Demi Singleton, Miles Chamley-Watson, Kaitlyn Dever.



The opportunity for this reunion of women who live on the glossy pages of Vanity Fair was offered by Tiffany & Co., which organized in Hollywood, at the Sunset Tower Hotel, a dinner for the launch of the new Tiffany Lock collection (of which we have written here ). Also present was the host, Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Products and Communication of Tiffany, as well as representative of the ownership of the brand, the French group Lvmh. Together with Arnault also the CEO of Tiffany, Anthony Ledru. Photographs by Stefanie Keenan and Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.