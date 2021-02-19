Forms of Graziella











Graziella Buoncompagni: it is she, now honorary president, who founded Graziella Group, led today by her son Gianni Gori with her sister Mariarosa. And the third generation has already appeared in the company. Furthermore, Graziella also acquired the Braccialini brand a few years ago. Almost 60 years have passed since 1958, but the characteristic of Graziella continues to be present: gold, as is the tradition of the Arezzo (Tuscany) district, but also silver. Metals transformed into jewels and processed in the new creativity center of the Arezzo headquarters, to which diamonds and precious stones have been added over time.



The company has recently expanded its field to the production of accessories, such as watches, bags and belts. But the jewels remain what economists call the core business, that is, the main activity. Graziella’s style is visible, recognizable, unmistakable. In short, apart from the company logo, well stamped on each jewel, the shapes stand out for their immediacy: butterflies, leaves, flowers, with large curves and volumes, vaguely seventies, even with considerable volumes. Sometimes the jewels are tied with a silk band, for example in the case of bracelets or necklaces.

















