Le Carose, unusual South

In Italy, most of the jewelry brands are based in the North, or in Tuscany and in the area around Naples. But there are exceptions. Toco d’Encanto is a jewelery shop in Nardò, in the province of Lecce (Puglia), which a few years ago invented original lines of jewelery and costume jewelery. It cannot be said that they lack the initiative. The compositions have a name or, better, a brand: Le Carose, controlled by a company, Pink Mood, which is headed by Stefano Ronzino, but which is based in Milan. The name needs an explanation: in the Salento dialect Le Carose means girls. And the brand’s jewels are aimed at them. Part of the bijoux has, in fact, the shape of small dolls.

Collana Carosa, in ottone dorato, testa in perla, gonna fantasia marrone
The jewels are made with synthetic stones or Swarovski crystals, but also with materials such as silver, aluminum, brass, nickel-free. The idea is so original that they are keen to emphasize that they have patented the brand, something actually, which doesn’t seem so bizarre. What is the philosophy of the collections? Well, maybe that slightly dolcegabba style, which emerges from the video they made some time ago: a vaguely rebellious woman in the more traditional South. With a Le Carose pendant around his neck, of course.
Collana in bronzo dorato
Orecchini groumette in bronzo con cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini Empire in argento e pietre sintetiche
Collana in argento dorata e cristalli Swarovski
Anello colelzione Happy, in argento dorato e cristalli
Anello in argento dorato e smalto
