Butani for princesses











Mr. Papu Butani says he had a complicated start. He started from Mumbai in 1969, to get to Hong Kong. In the city where time ago waved the British flag he began a success story in the diamond trade. He faced difficult times, says. But, gradually, he expanded his business to jewelry making, who are now also realized thanks to the contribution of a team of italian designers (but not only): and so, the Earth is getting smaller. Today, Butani can be satisfied.



His jewels are made of the two sons, Mukesh and Manoj, who opened two boutiques in Macau and at the beginning of 2015, the third in the prestigious Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong. If you look to the jewels of this page you can see why the luxury of Butanes designer jewelry is so popular to the rich people: cascades of diamonds, rubies and other gems stones are united to compose fantastic necklaces worthy of a Saudi princess. They also claim to offer jewelry that can be worn during the day, whatever the occasion. Maybe. But with a body guard…

















