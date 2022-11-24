









Luxury is not just white. Recarlo is the Italian brand that more than others has conquered the jewelery stage with its jewels in white gold and colorless diamonds, albeit with some sporadic expansion to blue sapphires. Now, however, the Valencian company adds a new color to its offer: the fancy yellow diamond. The Maison has introduced a line dedicated exclusively to yellow diamonds. They are particularly refined high-quality jewels that are positioned in the top price range.



Recarlo points out that in nature only one diamond out of 10,000 can be defined as fancy. Precisely for this reason, colored diamonds are also considered a form of investment and reach stratospheric prices at auctions. The diamonds in this case are used for a series of solitaire rings with different shapes and carats, but always with gems weighing more than 1 carat. The prongs used to stop the diamond have the particularity of being in yellow gold, to give continuity to the setting, while the rest of the setting is in white gold. The diamonds are offered in different cuts: navette, cushion, drop and oval, which emphasize the color of the gems.