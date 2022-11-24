









Brooklyn is a city within New York City and has developed its own characteristics. And also improper jewelers. In the emerging category is Bernard James, a black designer who has gained good notoriety. Started in 2010 with the idea of ​​creating jewelry for a male audience, Bernard James then expanded his proposal to include women’s jewelry. But also, as is used today, unisex. The leather bracelets were then followed by rings and earrings in 18 or 14 carat gold, alongside those in silver. And diamonds of different sizes accompany jewels with precious gems such as sapphires, rubies and emeralds.

Alongside jewelery with a rather traditional design, James has also introduced collections that are inspired by the natural world, such as Flora and Fungi. Flora, for example, was inspired by a walk in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The jewels are composed of five distinct flowers: a lily, a petunia, a sunflower, a daisy and a rose, crafted in 14-karat white, pink, yellow and green gold and black diamonds.













