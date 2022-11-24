Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello con oro di diversi colori e diamante nero della collezione Flora

Bernard James picks flowers in Brooklyn

in vetrina




Brooklyn is a city within New York City and has developed its own characteristics. And also improper jewelers. In the emerging category is Bernard James, a black designer who has gained good notoriety. Started in 2010 with the idea of ​​creating jewelry for a male audience, Bernard James then expanded his proposal to include women’s jewelry. But also, as is used today, unisex. The leather bracelets were then followed by rings and earrings in 18 or 14 carat gold, alongside those in silver. And diamonds of different sizes accompany jewels with precious gems such as sapphires, rubies and emeralds.

Anello della collezione Flora in oro 14 carati
Anello della collezione Flora in oro 14 carati e diamante nero

Alongside jewelery with a rather traditional design, James has also introduced collections that are inspired by the natural world, such as Flora and Fungi. Flora, for example, was inspired by a walk in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The jewels are composed of five distinct flowers: a lily, a petunia, a sunflower, a daisy and a rose, crafted in 14-karat white, pink, yellow and green gold and black diamonds.

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Fungi
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Fungi
Collana in oro 14 carati della collezione Fungi
Collana in oro 14 carati della collezione Fungi
Anello in oro giallo e smeraldo
Anello in oro giallo e smeraldo
Orecchini in oro giallo e zaffiri
Orecchini in oro giallo e zaffiri
Orecchini Petunia in oro rosa e giallo 14 carati
Orecchini Petunia in oro rosa e giallo 14 carati
Orecchini Flora con oro di diversi colori
Orecchini Flora con oro di diversi colori
Anello con oro di diversi colori e diamante nero della collezione Flora
Anello con oro di diversi colori e diamante nero della collezione Flora







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Orecchini in argento rodiato rosa con cubic zirconia bianchi

Orchids for Amen

The orchid family is one of the largest: within it there are
Anello Entos in argento placcato oro e diamanti, indossato

Theodora’s lines

In Athens, the designer Theodora Daraklitsa creates jewelry outside the box. And
Go to Top