









If you love country music, wide horizons and long rides, Nashville, Tennessee is probably your destination. The city is the American capital of traditional music, but also one of the landmarks of the traditions of the stars and stripes, those that include an apple pie and a farm, seen in so many films. Anyone who loves all of this will probably find Vincent Peach jewelry absolutely perfect. Because the Nashville-based jeweler offers a long line of luxury jewelry inspired by horse harnesses.



Although, in reality, Vincent Peach is famous for using pearls. The jewels in the shape of stirrups or other elements used for the mounts are the result of a walk along the corral of his Quarter Horse ranch in west Nashville. Up until that time, the jeweler had mostly created pearl jewelry. There is a reason. His father, James Peach, founded the United States Pearl Company in 1973. After the pearls, the father bought some jewelry. In short, he had cultured pearls and the profession of jeweler at home. Although Vincente, before trying his hand at jewelry, he studied design in Memphis.



But before founding his Maison, the designer worked on furniture and antiques for ten years and then traveled the world for two years on a sailing boat. After all this, he went back to the jewelry. And he decided to focus on a special jewelry, tuned to the great American dream, nature and the pleasure of riding. A passion that, among other things, is also appreciated by those who live far from Tennessee.



















