Previewed last year with jewels linked to the world of Disney, Pandora returns to propose Cinderella as the subject of a line of new jewels. The fairy tale to which the jewels are linked is one of the most popular: perhaps not everyone knows that it has very ancient origins, dating back to ancient Egypt. In the West, the first version of Cinderella was written by an Italian at the beginning of the seventeenth century, Giambattista Basile, and is set in the Kingdom of Naples. The most famous version, however, is that of the Brothers Grimm from the early nineteenth century. Version that was made into an animated film by Walt Disney in 1950, with a live action remake in 2015.



The story of young Cinderella’s redemption now lives on in Pandora’s jewels. As with the Cinderella’s Shoe pendant charm, made of 925 sterling silver and a light blue crystal, as well as light blue cubic zirconia (price 59 euros). The Cinderella Carriage ring is made of 14k gold-plated metal alloy and features an openwork design that creates the shape of a detailed carriage, with openwork and layered lines, with a light blue marquise-cut cubic zirconia stone in the center. The lines of the wheels connect the carriage to the ring band, half of which is decorated with bright colorless cubic zirconia stones (price 89 euros).



The Carriage and Heart pendant is also in 14k gold-plated metal alloy and features two heart-shaped pendants, with openwork details and a light blue marquise-cut cubic zirconia in the center. The second pendant is decorated with glittery blue enamel and on the back bears the message A Dream is a wish your heart makes, (price: 89 euros).